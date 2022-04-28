DC vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

After electing the field first, the DC bowlers put up a stellar show to restrict KKR to 146/9. Chetan Sakariya set the ball rolling as he removed opener Aaron Finch. On a day when the Knights struggled to build partnerships, skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a solid 42 off 37, before Nitish Rana (57) and Rinku Singh (23) put up a seventh wicket partnership of 62 off 35 to guide KKR to 146/9.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, as he bowled three overs, conceding just 14 runs and pocketing four wickets against his former side. Mustafizur pocketed three in the final over as Knights were restricted to 146/9.

In reply, Delhi's chase got off to a shaky start as they lost Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mitchell Marsh (13) to be reduced to 17/2 in 1.3 overs. But a sizzling 26-ball 42 from David Warner saw DC overcome the early wickets and cruise towards a comfortable win.

Umesh Yadav came to Knights' rescue as he denied Warner his half-century to put the brakes on Delhi. In the next over, Sunil Narine removed Lalit Yadav, while Yadav came back to remove Pant to put the Knights back into the games reducing DC to 84/5.

But with Rovman Powell and Axar Patel still in the middle, the match was far from over. KKR heaved a sigh of relief - only momentarily - as the two Iyers ran out Patel (24 off 17).

Powell took DC over the line with blistering 33 off 16 as Delhi chased it down with an over to spare. While Delhi picked up their fourth win of the season, KKR fell to their fifth consecutive loss.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match:

Rishabh Pant (Winning Captain): Obviously we lost too many wickets in the middle. but if we needed to take the game deep because there was not enough runs needed at that point, then we thought if we take it deep we will get across the line. It's good to have Marsh back. But haven't thought if this is our final playing XI, we'll wait for Khaleel to be back. (Powell) Most of the times we've thought about it, to give him a certain number of overs. But in these kinds of situations when you lose too many wickets, he has to come in. But we're looking at him as our finisher. We're not thinking too much about the points table. We want to just win one match at a time now. We have to be clear with our plans and a little more energy in the field. I was thinking to give him (Kuldeep) another over from this end. Then we thought he'd get the over from the other end. The ball was getting wet because of that so we thought it's better to give it to a fast bowler. I stopped him to give him change of pace in the match.

Shreyas Iyer (Losing Captain): Ya we started off really slow and lost couple of wickets. The total was pretty low in this wicket. The way we played in the first half - there are no excuses. We have to go back and see what's going wrong. A lot of chopping and changing is happening and it's really difficult to have a stable playing XI. I think we need to stick with what we've got now and not change anymore. We need to play some very fearless cricket. Five matches remaining and we need to play our hearts out and give everything for our franchise. We need to stop thinking - forget the past and start fresh. Preparation has been on point. It's just the mindset. (On Umesh) He started pretty well, starting with a wicket. He went for 11 runs in that over, but came back and gave me two wickets. He's been one of those guys who has given me the special moments in the game, he's always ready to do something brilliant and it's good to have him in the team.

Kuldeep Yadav (Player of the Match): I've become a better bowler and have become mentally stronger from before. Not scared of failure cause have already faced that. I liked Russell's wicket more as I set it up better and it was perfectly planned. It was an important wicket. Definitely my best IPL season and I'm really enjoying my bowling. I don't think about what the batsmen is thinking, I'm just backing my skills. If you get wicket early you become more confident. It was an important wicket cause Shreyas was batting well. Credit goes to Rishabh for the catch. (On both he and Chahal - KulCha - doing well) It was never a competition. Yuzi always backed me and always supported me. He used to call me when I was injured. He's been bowling well and there's no competition.

Rovman Powell (33 off 16): We didn't want to let it go the last over. Shreyas is a part time bowler and we wanted to finish it in the over and not let it go in the final over. It was a pretty good wicket. 146 was short. Keep trusting myself and be confident. A lot of bases has been covered and we have to just put the pieces together. It's a very good team.

DC vs KKR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Rovman Powell (DC) 33 n.o off 16 deliveries with a strike rate of 206

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 126 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Nitish Rana (KKR) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Chetan Sakariya 1 for 6 in 2 overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Harshit Rana (KKR) clocked the fastest delivery of 144.44km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: David Warner (DC) - 8 fours

Player of the match: Kuldeep Yadav (DC)