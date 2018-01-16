De Grandhomme lifts Black Caps to win in Taylor's 200th ODI

Hamiltion, January 16: A blazing 74 from Colin de Grandhomme saw New Zealand past Pakistan in their fourth one-day international, celebrating Ross Taylor's milestone match with a five-wicket victory in Hamilton on Tuesday.

De Grandhomme arrived at the crease with the Black Caps, who had already sealed the five-match series, in some trouble at Seddon Park.

But the all-rounder delivered in a big way, making 74 off 40 balls – his half-century coming off 25 – to take the game away from Pakistan, seeing New Zealand celebrate Taylor's 200th ODI with a win.

New Zealand reached their target of 263 with five wickets and 25 balls to spare to extend their winning streak to 11.

Mohammad Hafeez (81) helped the tourists to 262-8 and they had the Black Caps at 154-5 when Kane Williamson (32) fell, but De Grandhomme ensured New Zealand would take a 4-0 series lead.

Teenager Shadab Khan (3-42) had given Pakistan hope, but it was quickly taken away by the hard hitting of De Grandhomme.

Colin Munro (56) and Martin Guptill (31) had helped the Black Caps make a good start in their chase, but they lost 66-5 after the 88-run opening stand.

The openers and Williamson were unable to make big scores and Taylor (1) fell cheaply, along with Tom Latham (8).

But De Grandhomme came out firing, smashing five sixes in his innings as Henry Nicholls (52 off 70) played a fine support role.

Earlier, Pakistan chose to bat but once again made a poor start as makeshift opener Faheem Ashraf (1) and Babar Azam (3) fell to leave their team at 11-2.

Fakhar Zaman (54) was dropped by Munro on seven and he would make the Black Caps pay.

Zaman and Haris Sohail (50) put on 86 for the third wicket before the former was bowled by Mitchell Santner (1-43).

Black Caps captain Williamson (2-32 off 10) bowled a tidy spell, and he removed Sohail.

Shoaib Malik (6) was involved in a scary incident in the 32nd over when, batting without a helmet, he was hit on the back of the head by a Munro throw while running between the wickets.

While he continued his innings – he was out in the next over – Shoaib was later diagnosed with a delayed concussion and did not take the field during New Zealand's chase.

Hafeez was patient to begin his knock, he got going later, a 98-run stand with Sarfraz Ahmed (51 off 46) coming off 92 balls to lift Pakistan to what was a competitive total.

