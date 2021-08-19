Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 time table: Full schedule, IST timing in second phase

The Capitals under Rishabh Pant made a strong campaign so far in the IPL 2021 and they will be eager to keep ahead of the chasing pack. The Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2021 second phase on September 22 with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Delhi Capitals will depart to the UAE to play the remaining leg of the IPL 2021 on Saturday (August 21). Star batsman Shreyas Iyer is already in the UAE with the fitness coach and the rest of the squad will join the Delhi Capitals following the conclusion of their international commitments.

"Delhi Capitals will leave on Saturday to UAE for IPL 2021. The team will leave from Delhi with domestic players and officials. Domestic players are already in quarantine in the national capital and they will be quarantined in UAE for a week. Post quarantine their camp will be starting," said a DC official.

"Shreyas Iyer is already in UAE with a fitness coach and the rest of the players from India, South Africa and England will join the team after their international assignments are over. The captain issue is still undecided, either it will be Pant or Iyer, the team management has not yet decided on this," the official added.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule (All times in IST)

September 22: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

September 25: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30 pm

September 28: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30 pm

October 2: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3.30 pm

October 4: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30 pm

October 8: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 pm