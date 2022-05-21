Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bangalore: Who will qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs; See calculations

Gujarat Titans (No 1 team), Rajasthan Royals (No 2 team) and Lucknow Super Giants (No 3) team have already been qualified for the playoffs.

Gujarat and Rajasthan will meet each other in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 on May 24, and the 3rd and 4th placed team will meet each other in the Eliminator.

Let’s see then how DC can join the other teams in the knockouts, the points and NRR calculations.

1 DC points, NRR

Currently, DC under Rishabh Pant have 14 points from 13 matches and have a net run rate of +0.255. The NRR will only go up if they win the match against the MI.

2 How can DC enter playoffs

As of now Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed 4th on the points table with 16 points and they have a net run rate of -0.253. So, if DC beat MI on Saturday, then the Capitals too will join the RCB on 16 points. But the Delhi Capitals will go through to the playoffs because of better NRR.

But if Delhi Capitals go down to Mumbai Indians, then RCB will enter the playoffs as the 4th placed team.

3 DC squad, possible playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Possible Playing 11): 1. David Warner, 2. Sarfaraz Khan / Prithvi Shaw, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Lalit Yadav, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje / Mustafizur Rahman, 11. Khaleel Ahmed.