Delhi Capitals Team 2022 Players List: Full List of DC Players With Price in IPL 2022

The Capitals used to have a mouthwatering opening partnership in Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. While the Delhi side retained Shaw, they were outbid by Punjab Kings, losing Dhawan to PBKS.

But no use crying over spilt milk as DC still walked away with an deadly opening partnership at the end of the day. Without breaking their bank the Delhi side added the experienced and destructive David Warner to their side.

Furthermore, the Delhi line-up will be boosted with the addition of Mitchell Marsh along with skipper Rishabh Pant, who had been one of the four players to be retained. The Capitals, who came dangerously close to lifting their maiden IPL title, also bolstered their squad with the addition of Shardul Thakur.

In addition to that, on day 1 in Bengaluru, the Delhi franchise, added the likes of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan and KS Bharat.

Players DC bought on Saturday: David Warner (Rs. 6.25 crores), Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 6.50 crores), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs. 20 lakhs), KS Bharat (Rs. 2 crores), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 10.75 crores), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 2 crores), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 1.10 crores), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crores), Ashwin Hebbar (Rs. 20 crore)

Ahead of the auction, the Capitals had already retained Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crores, 8 crores to be deduced from purse), Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crores), Axar Patel (9 crores, 12 crores to be deduced from purse) and Anrich Nortje (6.5 crores)

Purse Remaining: Rs 16.50 crore

Interesting auction rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.