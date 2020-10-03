Devdutt Padikkal gushes: 'Batting with Virat Kohli is an unreal experience'

It was Devdutt's third fifty in four matches and he is firmly in the chase of being one of the top run-getters in the IPL 2020.

In fact, this was the first time Devdutt and Kohli are playing together for a such a long time, a match-winning 99-run alliance for the second wicket. It was primarily because of Kohli's modest run in the IPL 2020 so far, and the right-hander hurdled over his poor form with a classy unbeaten 72.

Devdutt said batting with Kohli is so unreal. "Batting with Kohli is a different feeling. I've watched him from home so much since I was young and to bat with him is an unreal feeling. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired, cramping up, but he pushed me. He said I need to see the team through. That's how he bats and he was conveying that to me too," said Devdutt.

On his part, Kohli said Devdutt is so matured that he did not need to talk to him a lot.

"There wasn't much to reveal to Devdutt. This guy's got serious talent - reach, and a great eye. And as a left-hander, he plays very clean shots. You hardly feel he's taking risks. Today, he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he's a smart guy and he understands the game well," said Kohli.

The elegant left-handed batsman said he was now comfortable with playing in the IPL.

"I'm just playing on the merit, watching as closely as I can and making a decision. It was hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs it was difficult to bat. I am not pinching myself anymore, maybe after the first innings I did, now it's just part of the job," said Devdutt.