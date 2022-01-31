Dhiraj Malhotra resigns as BCCI General Manager, likely to head back to Delhi Capitals

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. "He put in his papers in the first week of January," the official said.

Malhotra was appointed by the BCCI in February last year, replacing former India player and selector Saba Karim. He has served as the CEO of Delhi Capitals and could return to the franchise in a bigger role, it has been learnt.

Malhotra has also held senior positions in the International Cricket Council (ICC).