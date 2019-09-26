Dhoni becomes Metuchen Golf Club member in New Jersey

Dhoni, who led India to two World titles in 2007 and 2011, had recently played in his first major Metuchen Golf & Country Club tournament on September 13.

Dhoni, gradually becoming an accomplished golfer and together with local member, Rajiv Sharma, finished second in their flight category. They won four out of five matches in this tournament.

Dhoni was introduced to the club by his friend Sharma three years back. "It is a lovely course and certainly one of the best I have seen and played at," said Dhoni.

"We understand Dhoni is already looking forward to next year's tournament at Metuchen Golf & Country Club and vows to apply the same focus that made him a world class Cricketer to his new love, golf," said Sharma.

Metuchen Club is more than 100 years old and is situated in Edison Club is rated one of the best private country golf club in New Jersey.

Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical from international cricket. His last appearance for India was in the ICC World Cup 2019 in England, since then Dhoni, who had retired from Test cricket in 2015, has skipped limited over part of the tour to the West Indies the three-match home T20I series against South Africa.