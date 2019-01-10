Dhoni brings calmness, a big help to Kohli: Rohit Sharma

1. On MS Dhoni

"Over the years we have seen the kind of presence he has in dressing room and on field. With him being around, there's calmness around the group, it's also a bit of a help to the captain, also going down the batting order and that finishing touch is very important," said Sharma. "He has finished so many games for us, that role he plays is very important in terms of his batting. His calmness, his advice is very important. So, things he does brings a lot on the table for us and his presence around the group is a massive factor for us."

2. On WC 2019 squad

"Nobody is guaranteed to that flight to England as yet. We've to be in prime form. Each and every player that will be taking part in the World Cup, all of us are aware of that, we need to keep performing and make sure that come the World cup, we're ready for it. But more or less you will see the same squad playing the World Cup. There'll be one or two changes keeping in mind form and injury concerns over next few months. But I don't see any drastic change in the squad."

3. On the ODI series vs Australia

Pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all been rested from the three-match series that starts on Saturday at Sydney. "Of course, those three are their premier bowlers but they have got the guys who can do the job for them. Their bowling lineup can put us under pressure without a doubt. It's not going to be an easy walkover situation for us. We've got to grind it out there, face the challenge and make sure that we put them under pressure. The team is high on confidence right now, so we've got to carry that into this format as well and make sure that we keep doing the right things."

4. On missing his newborn

"It is very emotional but when I'm here it's only about the team and the game," he said. "Of course when I go back to my hotel, I will try and see what my little daughter is doing."