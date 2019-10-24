Dhoni may not be retiring just now; to start training with Jharkhand U-23 side

But as per a report in the New Indian Express, Dhoni has started training in Ranchi, hitting the gym often and could be training with the Jharkhand Under-23 side, preparing for the national championship starting on October 31. The Jharkhand U-23 side will soon leave for Jaipur where they will take on Kerala in their first match.

"He spoke to a support staff of the senior Jharkhand team but as they would be leaving for Surat to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s starting on November 8, he is likely to practise with under-23 boys at the stadium," said a source.

"He has started working on his fitness by training at the gym. He also plays badminton, tennis and billiards at the venue. They all are part of his preparations. He might start playing competitive cricket from January which means he will not be a part of the Jharkhand team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," added the source.

The newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too touched upon the Dhoni question and said a decision will be taken accordingly after having a word with the selectors.

"You know champions don't finish quickly. I don't know what's in his mind and what he thinks about his career. So, we will deal with that you know," Ganguly said in a press conference after taking over as the BCCI president.

"He is one of the greats of the game and India is proud to have MS Dhoni over a period of time. If you even sit down and take a note of what he has done, you say, 'Wow, MS Dhoni'," he said.

"Till I am around, everybody will be respected and that doesn't change," Ganguly said.