Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of past decade

The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-over teams.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests. Off-spinner R Ashwin, sidelined since the rise of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal, was the only other Indian to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Kohli scored 7202 runs in this period at an impressive average of 54.97 while Ashwin took 362 wickets at 25.36.

MS Dhoni named captain of Cricket Australia's ODI Team of decade; Rohit-Virat also in XI, Bumrah gets special mention

While Kohli was the lone Indian to feature in teams across formats, his deputy Rohit Sharma (7991 runs) was also named in the ODI XI. Jasprit Bumrah found a place, alongside Kohli and Dhoni in the T20 XI, dominated by Caribbean players.

As many as five West Indies players were named in the team, including 'Universe boss' Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

Former skipper Mithali Raj and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami were named in the same women's team picked for both the ODIs and T20s. Australia's inspirational cricketer, Meg Lanning was named the captain of the side.