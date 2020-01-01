Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of past decade

By Pti

New Delhi, January 1: Charismatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday (January 1) picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade.

The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-over teams.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests. Off-spinner R Ashwin, sidelined since the rise of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal, was the only other Indian to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Kohli scored 7202 runs in this period at an impressive average of 54.97 while Ashwin took 362 wickets at 25.36.

MS Dhoni named captain of Cricket Australia's ODI Team of decade; Rohit-Virat also in XI, Bumrah gets special mention

While Kohli was the lone Indian to feature in teams across formats, his deputy Rohit Sharma (7991 runs) was also named in the ODI XI. Jasprit Bumrah found a place, alongside Kohli and Dhoni in the T20 XI, dominated by Caribbean players.

As many as five West Indies players were named in the team, including 'Universe boss' Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

Former skipper Mithali Raj and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami were named in the same women's team picked for both the ODIs and T20s. Australia's inspirational cricketer, Meg Lanning was named the captain of the side.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue