Dhoni, Rohit declared as greatest IPL captains

By Pti
Mumbai, April 18: Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma were on Saturday jointly declared as the greatest captains of Indian Premier League (IPL) by a jury comprising 20 former cricketers.

Dhoni had shouldered the responsibility of taking CSK to 10 playoffs out of 11 seasons and winning three titles, while Rohit, who became the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013, led them to four triumphs.

Former South African batsman AB De Villiers emerged as the greatest of all time in the batsmen category, while veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga took away the title in bowling.

Australia's Shane Watson, one of CSK's vital cog in the wheel, won the battle among the all-rounders. The title of best coach went to Stephen Fleming of Chennai Super Kings, who pipped Trevor Bayliss of Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli was voted the greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5412 runs in 177 matches.

The list was picked by Star Sports' expert jury, comprising 50 members which included 20 former cricketers, 10 senior sports journalists, 10 statisticians and analysts (10), on Cricket Connected.

The 13th IPL stands suspended "till further notice" by the BCCI owing to the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 21:21 [IST]
