Dinesh Karthik takes to shadow practice and meditation in self-isolation

With the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the rise in India, like in other countries, the government has advised people to follow social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

Many sports stars have since shared what they have been up to during the time away from the field and, now Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik has revealed what he's been doing while staying indoors.

KKR have posted a video of their captain in which he is seen doing shadow practice and meditation.

"As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am doing everything I can to stay connected with the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport as well," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in the video via KKR's official Twitter handle.

"These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days - Number one: social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody); two: wash your hands (sanitise them) and three: the most important thing, stay home and stay safe (as much as possible)."

"Remember, it's not just about taking care of ourselves; it''s also to take care of everyone around us," he added.

Just as the franchises were getting ready for pre-season activities, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 because of the COVID-19 outbreak and in the current scenario, it is unlikely that the event will take place.

The number of coronavirus cases surged to above 300 in India at the end of Saturday (March 21).