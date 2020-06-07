Cricket
Dinesh Karthik says body is in zombie mode, will need minimum 4 weeks to achieve match fitness

By Pti

New Delhi, June 7: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said lack of activity due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown has put the body in a "zombie mode" and it will take at least four weeks for players to achieve match-fitness.

Karthik said the cricketers will have to gradually increase the intensity after resuming training.

"I think the transition will be very tough. I think at least a minimum of four weeks, you need to start slowly, first it will be quality and then slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity," Karthik was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Right now the lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai, so you can get permission and go and practice, so I am planning to do that but I will do it gradually ... the body has been completely in zombie mode, with me sitting at home and not doing much."

It has been more than two months that Indian cricketers have been confined to their homes due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the contagious disease.

Players will have to avail grounds at home state to start running and focus on skillwork: Arun

Government has eased lockdown restrictions and allowed the resumption of sporting activities and training, subject to state-specific guidelines.

India fast bowler Shardul Thakur is the first cricketer to resume outdoor training after the COVID-19 outbreak when he trained with domestic players at a local ground in Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district late last month.

However, with inter-state travel still banned in the country, India bowling coach Bharat Arun has asked the cricketers to avail the grounds of their respective home states to do running and focus on their skill work.

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
