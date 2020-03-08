Discussion about whether IPL should be postponed is on, says Maharashtra Health Minister

The annual T20 cricket extravaganza is scheduled to start from March 29 in Mumbai with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

"There is always a danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL," Tope told reporters.

IPL very much on, all measures will be in place to handle coronavirus threat: Ganguly

No confirmed coronavirus infection case has been reported in Maharashtra yet.