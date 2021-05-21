ECB denies receiving request from BCCI to advance schedule

The IPL 2021 had to be suspended midway due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

There were reports quoting former England captain-turned cricket writer Michael Atherton in The Times daily saying such a request has been made.

"The BCCI has enquired about the possibility of moving the final Test of the English summer in order to make room to complete the postponed IPL," Atherton wrote in his column for The Times.

BCCI requests ECB to advance Test series for completion of IPL

Atherton further wrote that ECB's own calendar as well as those hosting counties, which have already sold tickets would be in a fix with this request from the BCCI.

"At this late stage it's hard to see the ECB acceding to any potential change and it's expected to hold its ground," he said.

"The fifth Test of the India series is due to be held at Old Trafford between September 10-14. Lancashire have already pre-sold three full days, and with a fair wind between now and then, would expect to sell the match out completely.

"Moving the game at this late stage to earlier in the season would create logistical headaches for Lancashire, the ECB and the England team, not to say those spectators who have spent money and planned to attend," he reasoned in his article.

However according Cricbuzz website, ECB has denied receiving such a request from the BCCI.

"We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of COVID-19, but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as is scheduled," a spokesman for the ECB was quoted as saying in Cricbuzz.

India is scheduled to play five Test matches on their long tour of England. The first Test at Trent Bridge starts on August 4.

(With inputs from Agencies)