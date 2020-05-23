ECN Czech Super Series T10 League: Full schedule, tournament details, team list, live streaming

1. Tournament details

The ECN Czech Super Series T10 league will start from June 13 with 16 teams vying for the top honour as the sport is trying return to normalcy from the grip of Coronavirus pandemic. The final will be on July 12. The league is jointly conducted by the European Cricket Network (ECN) and the Czech Cricket board. The tournament will feature players who represent the Czech Republic national cricket team.

2. List of teams

Group 1 - Bohemian CC, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, Prague CC King, United CC

Group 2 - Prague CC Knights, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Vinohrady Biancos, Vnohrady Rossos

Group 3 - Budejovice Barracudas CC, Prague Barbarians Vandals, Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Group 4 - Brno Raptors, Brno Raiders, Brno Rangers, Moravian CC

3. Full schedule

June 13, June 14 at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague,

June 13

1.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v United CC

3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Bohemian CC

5.30 PM - United CC v Prague CC Kings

7.30 PM - Bohemian CC v Prague CC King

June 14

1.30 PM - Bohemian CC v United CC

3.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Visigoths v Prague CC Kings

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

June 20, June 21 at the Velvary Cricket Ground

June 20

1.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vinohrady Biancos

3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Vnohrady Rossos

5.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Prague Spartans Vanguards

7.30 PM - Vnohrady Rossos v Prague Spartans Vanguards

June 21

1.30 PM - Vinohrady Biancos v Vnohrady Rossos

3.30 PM - Prague CC Knights v Prague Spartans Vanguards

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

June 27, June 28 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

June 27

1.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Spartans Mobilizers

3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Prague Barbarians Vandals

5.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Budejovice Barracudas CC

7.30 PM - Prague Barbarians Vandals v Budejovice Barracudas CC

June 28

1.30 PM - Prague Spartans Mobilizers v Prague Barbarians Vandals

3.30 PM - Prague CC Rooks v Budejovice Barracudas CC

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

July 4, July 5 at the Brno Cricket Ground

July 4

1.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Moravian CC

3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders

5.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Raiders

7.30 PM - Brno Rangers v Brno Raiders

July 5

1.30 PM - Moravian CC v Brno Rangers

3.30 PM - Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders

5.30 PM - Eliminator - R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator

July 11, July 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

July 11

1.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 2

3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 3

5.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 4

7.30 PM - Winner Group 3 v Winner Group 4

July 12

1.30 PM - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 3

3.30 PM - Winner Group 1 v Winner Group 4

5.30 PM - (Eliminator) R2 v R3

7.30 PM - R1 v Winner of Eliminator (Final)

4. Live Streaming

The ECN Czech Super Series will be streamed live on European Cricket Network. In India, FanCode app will live stream the event.