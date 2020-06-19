Ellyse Perry urges Cricket Australia to select a woman CEO

Perry suggested recruiters need only look as far as Western Australia Cricket Association boss Christina Matthews, or at senior women in head office, for a long-term solution.

"I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time," Perry told reporters in a video call on Friday (June 19). "I know Chris (Matthews) was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role. I don't think it's something that's new.

"We've got a number of women working in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple," she said.

Both Clark and Beltrame are long-time staffers at CA, with former Australia captain Clark running community cricket and Beltrame the broadcasting and commercial portfolio in the executive team.

"They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate. So, yeah, I think there's some really strong representation," said Perry.

Australia's peerless women's team won the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil in March only days before the coronavirus suspended all domestic cricket.

Fears the women's game might be diminished as part of a cost-cutting restructure to deal with the impact of COVID-19 were allayed this week, with the board confirming the full summer schedule would be retained.

The Australian men's team lost batting coach Graeme Hick among 40 redundancies announced this week, but Perry confirmed the women's programme had kept all its staff.

"We've been incredibly fortunate in that sense," said the 29-year-old. "I know from a player and staffing perspective, we feel very grateful given everything that's been going on."