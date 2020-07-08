Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England and West Indies unite for Black Lives Matter on rain-affected first day

By Nicholas Mcgee
EnglandWindies-Cropped

Southampton, July 8: England and West Indies showed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on day one of the first Test, which saw the hosts lose Dom Sibley as only 17.4 overs were possible.

England vs West Indies: Social distancing the new normal as cricket returns

International cricket had been on hold since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the three-Test behind-closed-doors series between England and the Windies marking its long-awaited return.

Perhaps predictably for a series staged in England, rain ruled on day one at the Rose Bowl, limiting time on the field before stumps were called with the hosts 35-1.

1
46753

There were inspiring scenes before the start of play as both sets of players kneeled in support of Black Lives Matter, which has received widespread backing following the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota in May.

After stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat, England were met with an early barrage from the Windies attack.

England vs West Indies, 1st Test: Broad misses first home Test since 2012 as England win toss against Windies

Rory Burns survived an lbw review in the first over from Kemar Roach, but Sibley went for a duck when a misjudged leave saw him bowled by Shannon Gabriel.

Interruptions were frequent thereafter but Burns (20) and Joe Denly (14) steadied England and will hope to build a significant partnership on day two, though more rain is expected on Thursday.

There was no place in the England side for Stuart Broad for the first time in a home Test since 2012, with James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood preferred.

More ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: GEN 0 - 1 NAP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue