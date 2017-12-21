Cricket

England players and management safe after Melbourne incident

England are currently playing the Ashes series in Australia
London, December 21: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed no England players or management staff were among the 14 people injured when a car struck pedestrians in Melbourne on Thursday.

Two men were arrested following an incident in the city's central business district, which left several people critically injured.

Victoria Police believe the driver deliberately struck pedestrians at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Flinders Street.

England are in the city preparing for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia and the ECB confirmed all members of the touring party are safe.

"Following the Flinders Street incident in Melbourne, all England players and management have been accounted for and are safe," said a statement.

Thursday, December 21, 2017, 15:00 [IST]
Read in Telugu: ఇంగ్లాండ్ ఆటగాళ్లు , ఇతర సిబ్బంది క్షేమంగానే ఉన్నారు
