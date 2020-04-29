Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England captain Joe Root reveals Ellen DeGeneres sledges

By Pti
Joe Root has often been called Ellen DeGeneres
Joe Root has often been called Ellen DeGeneres

London, April 29: England captain Joe Root reveals he had been sledged during his cricket career for looking like American comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Sledging, the practice where a fielding side verbally abuses a batsman to disturb his concentration, can take many forms.

But Root said he understood what had led opponents to come up with the unusual jibe.

"I've been called Ellen DeGeneres on a number of occasions over the course of my career," Root told BBC Radio 1.

"I think there's a likeness there."

With the start of the English cricket season suspended until July at the earliest because of the coronavirus, Root, 29, appeared on the pop music station to select some of his favourite records.

He opted for 'Mardy Bum' by the Arctic Monkeys and 'She Moves In Her Own Way' by the Kooks as his opening two 'Mancave Anthems'.

His choices also included 'The Greatest Show' as a tribute to England star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

More JOE ROOT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PSG have not given up on European dreams
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: joe root cricket england ben stokes
Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue