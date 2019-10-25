Cricket
England confirm schedule for Sri Lanka Test tour

By Tom Webber
England - cropped

London, Oct 25: England have confirmed the schedule for their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in March.

The first Test will begin on March 19 in Galle, with the second match slated to commence eight days later in Colombo.

Those contests will form part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

A three-day warm-up game against a Sri Lanka Cricket Board President's XI in Katunayake will kick the tour off for Joe Root's men on March 7, with another four-day match taking place in Colombo from March 12.

England completed a 3-0 series whitewash on their previous Test tour of Sri Lanka in November 2018.

England sit fifth in the World Test Championship table after the drawn Ashes series against Australia, while Sri Lanka occupy third with four more points.

India are 180 points clear at the top after five victories out of five against West Indies and South Africa.

Dhoni era ending, who will replace him?
Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
