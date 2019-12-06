Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

He was like a big brother - Ian Botham's heartfelt tribute to Bob Willis

By Russell Greaves
Botham and Willis

London, December 6: Ian Botham has paid tribute to former England team-mate Bob Willis after his death, describing him as "like a big brother".

Willis' passing at the age of 70 was announced by his family on Wednesday following a short illness.

He took 325 wickets at an average of 25.20 in a 90-match, 13-year Test career and was one of England's greatest fast bowlers.

Botham spoke affectionately of Willis as a man and in glowing terms of his cricketing prowess.

"He was a guy who, whenever I had problems in the cricketing world or in my personal life, was always there to help me," England legend Botham, who continued to work alongside Willis as a pundit, told Sky Sports.

"He was like a big brother. We had some amazing times together around the world. There are certain friendships you have in your life but very few as close as it was with Bob.

"An amazing guy, great cricketer, very under-estimated by a lot of people for many years, then when you look at his record your realise, 'Hey, hang on a minute - this guy was good'.

"He was the best quick bowler that I played with representing England, because he was quick."

More ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ARS 1 - 2 BHA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue