Root shows off name and number on England Test whites

While ODI and Twenty20 kits have long sported personalisation on their backs, Test jerseys had previously avoided such modernisation.

However, it was reported in March that this year's Ashes series in England would see that all change.

And as England prepare to face Ireland in a warm-up for the five-match clash with Australia, Test captain Joe Root showed off the now confirmed new look.

England posted an image of the skipper in his whites with his usual number 66 on the reverse on Twitter.

Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts! pic.twitter.com/M660T2EI4Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2019