England to avoid handshakes in Sri Lanka due to coronavirus

Illness swept through the England camp during a successful recent tour of South Africa.

Captain Root says they will be taking no chances in Sri Lanka, where they start a two-match Test series in Galle on March 19.

Speaking before England boarded the plane for their latest tour, the batsman said: "After South Africa we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria.

"We are not shaking hands with each other – using instead the well-established fist bump – and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the antibacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs.

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected.

"But of course, it is an evolving situation, so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised."