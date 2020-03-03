Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England to avoid handshakes in Sri Lanka due to coronavirus

By Peter Thompson
Joe Root
Captain Joe Root says England have been advised to keep contact to a minimum in Sri Lanka after being hit by illness in South Africa.

London, March 3: Joe Root has revealed England will fist bump rather shake hands during their tour of Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Illness swept through the England camp during a successful recent tour of South Africa.

Captain Root says they will be taking no chances in Sri Lanka, where they start a two-match Test series in Galle on March 19.

Speaking before England boarded the plane for their latest tour, the batsman said: "After South Africa we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria.

"We are not shaking hands with each other – using instead the well-established fist bump – and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the antibacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs.

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected.

"But of course, it is an evolving situation, so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised."

More CORONA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Arsenal in FA Cup quarterfinal
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue