England off-spinner Laura Marsh retires from international cricket

Marsh, 33, made her debut in 2006 as a seamer before switching to spin. She took 217 international wickets across her career, finishing up as the most successful spinner in the history of English women's cricket - and England's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket.

The leading wicket-taker in England's 2009 ICC Women's World Cup success, she was one of one five members of that squad who went on to win again at Lord's in 2017.

Managing Director, Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, said: "Laura has been a fantastic servant to English cricket and we're so grateful for everything she has contributed over a career spanning 13 years.

"Her record ranks amongst the very best bowlers in the history of our game but the stats are only one part of her impact.

"She'll be remembered by those who have played with her and worked with her for her kindness, her loyalty and her relentless desire to improve. Laura was softly spoken but fiercely determined to play her part for the team.

"Not many cricketers in the world have won three World Cups, and these are wonderful memories that Laura takes into retirement with her. She's been the complete team player and a role model for England women's cricket and she will be missed."