England postpone Test series against Sri Lanka after Coronavirus outbreak

London, March 13: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday (March 13) announced that the tour of England to Sri Lanka has been postponed to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England," stated a release from ECB.

"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket.

"We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation. We look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series," it said.

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 16:50 [IST]
