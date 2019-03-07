Cricket

England ride on Wyatt fifty to win T20I series against India

By
England were benefitted by Danielle Wyatt's unbeaten fifty
England were benefitted by Danielle Wyatt's unbeaten fifty

Guwahati, March 7: The Indian women's cricket team suffered a five-wicket defeat to England in the second T20 International, surrendering the series with a sixth straight loss in the shortest format.

Chasing 112 for an 2-0 lead in the three-match series, England completed the task in 19.1 overs, holding nerves after losing a few quick wickets. Opener Danielle Wyatt was Engalnd's star performer with the bat, top-scoring with an unbeaten 64 off 55 balls. During her stay in the middle, Wyatt struck six boundaries, and was ably supported by Lauren Winfield (29).

While Wyatt held one end firm on the way to her fourth T20 half-century, England needed three back-to-back boundaries by Winfield to take the game away from India.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
