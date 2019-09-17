Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England star Ben Stokes brands reporting of family tragedy 'immoral' and 'heartless'

By Joe Wright
England batsman Ben Stokes has branded a story in the Sun concerning a family tragedy heartless
England batsman Ben Stokes has branded a story in the Sun concerning a family tragedy "heartless"

London, September 17: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has branded a story in The Sun concerning a family tragedy "heartless" and "totally out of order".

The newspaper published an article on Tuesday depicting alleged events that took place three years before Stokes was born, which he describes as "deeply personal and traumatic".

Stokes claims the story contains "serious inaccuracies" and says the decision to publish "has grave and lifelong consequences" for his mother.

In a statement released via his Twitter account, Stokes said: "It is hard to find words that describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family.

"To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of - in particular - my parents, is utterly disgusting.

"The article also contains serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damage.

"Despite the fact that this has now been made public, I do please ask all concerned to respect my family's privacy and right to home life."

Stokes starred for England as they won the Cricket World Cup on home soil in July.

The 28-year-old was then involved as England drew the Ashes series with Australia, making a stunning 135 not out to secure a thrilling victory in the third Test at Headingley.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Check diet plan of Kohli, Dhoni
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: cricket england ben stokes
Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue