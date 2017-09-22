England to name Ashes squad on Wednesday

London, September 22: England will name their squad to face Australia in the Ashes next Wednesday.

There has been talk of which players will board the plane Down Under for months, but the speculation will finally end next week.

The England touring party will be announced at The Oval at 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

England director of cricket Andrew Strauss this week admitted the tourists will head to Australia with "concerns" over their batting line-up.

We can announce that our Ashes squad will be revealed on Wednesday September 27 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/fce0zrJr8a — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 22, 2017

Opener Mark Stoneman is expected to be named in the squad, while Tom Westley and Dawid Malan will be hoping the selectors keep the faith.

Haseeb Hameed, another Ashes hopeful, suffered a blow when he fractured a finger during Lancashire's County Championship defeat to Middlesex on Thursday.

Source: OPTA