England vs Australia, 1st T20I: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Live telecast, Live Streaming, India timing

You can be a part of the excitement by taking cues from MyKhel Dream11 and build your own ahead of the first England vs Australia T20I. Try your hand.

1. Team News - England

A 1-1 draw with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series was a good way to prepare for the Australians, and England will have a stronger squad at its disposal now the likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are out of the Test bubble.

The host is missing key players in all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is unavailable for selection following his return to New Zealand to be with his father who has cancer, and opener Jason Roy, who has a left side strain. Joe Root, the Test captain, has been left out of the T20 squad but is in the ODI squad for the three-match series starting September 11.

One exciting newcomer to the team is Tom Banton, an opening batsman who is a 360-hitter and likes to go on the attack immediately. He scored 71, 20 and 46 in the recent games against Pakistan.

2. Team News - Australia

Australia has a tried-and-tested T20 lineup that has lifted the team atop the ICC rankings in the format, so batsman Marnus Labuschagne will likely need to wait for his debut despite impressing in both the Test and ODI teams over the past year and hitting a century in a warmup game this week. "We are pretty settled on the way that we structure up our T20 side at the moment," Finch said. "He (Labuschagne) played nicely the other day but I think he might have to wait a little bit longer in T20 cricket."

3. Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

4. Dream11

Tom Banton, David Warner, Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Adam Zampa.

5. Match details

Date: September 4

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Networks

Live Streaming: SonyLIV