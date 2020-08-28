England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Live telecast, Live streaming, India timing

England have evolved into a terrific white-ball side over the last few years. However, Pakistan have the wherewithal to withstand the English storm. Be part of the excitement with MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips.

1. Team News - England

The England are on a winning roll. They have beaten West Indies and Pakistan in Tests and Ireland in ODIs and now they will be eager to keep that record in the T20Is against Pakistan. However, England will be without Jason Roy, who has been ruled out of the series as he will be undergoing a surgery next month. But they have some really wonderful players like skipper Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, David Willey etc.

2. Team News - Pakistan

The return of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir will bolster Pakistan bowling attack. Then they have the massively talented Babar Azam, who will lead the side. Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed are wicketkeepers while Naseem Shah will also be waiting in the wings. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will add experience to the side.

3. Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (Captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

4. Dream11

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Babar Azam, Eoin Morgan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Adil Rasheed, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.

5. Match details

Date: August 28

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Networks

Live Streaming: SONY Liv