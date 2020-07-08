Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England vs West Indies, 1st Test: Start of Eng-WI delayed by rain

By

Southampton, July 8: The stage was all set for international cricket to resume in Southampton, but the wait is not over yet. And this time its rain that has kept the players from taking the field.

Following the break due to the coronavirus outbreak, the resumption of international cricket will have to wait a bit longer after the start of play in the first test between England and West Indies was delayed because of light rain on Wednesday.

The covers were on the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton when the toss was due to be made at 10.30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT).

The players were on the outfield warming up, though. Rain was forecast for much of the opening day. There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the pandemic. And the England vs West Indies series was set to mark the return of the game after the COVID-enforced break.

(With inputs from PTI)

More ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mbappe among big three set to join Real
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue