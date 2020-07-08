England vs West Indies, 1st Test: Start of Eng-WI delayed by rain

Following the break due to the coronavirus outbreak, the resumption of international cricket will have to wait a bit longer after the start of play in the first test between England and West Indies was delayed because of light rain on Wednesday.

The covers were on the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton when the toss was due to be made at 10.30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT).

It's new, it's unfamiliar... but cricket is close to a return 🏏 pic.twitter.com/5CcZ1R3y2U — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020

The players were on the outfield warming up, though. Rain was forecast for much of the opening day. There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the pandemic. And the England vs West Indies series was set to mark the return of the game after the COVID-enforced break.

(With inputs from PTI)