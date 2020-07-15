Cricket
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Denly makes way for England captain Root for second Windies Test

By Patric Ridge

London, July 15: England captain Joe Root has confirmed he will take Joe Denly's place in the side for the second Test against West Indies.

Root missed the first Test at the Rose Bowl – which the Windies won by four wickets – due to the birth of his second child.

However, the skipper has returned for the second Test, which starts at Old Trafford on Thursday, with the tourists aiming to secure their first series win in England since 1988 in the longest format.

Dom Bess looks to cement place, torment West Indies | Phil Simmons says extended preparations played key part in Test win against England

Denly makes way, with the 34-year-old batsman having made 18 and 29 behind closed doors in Southampton.

With Root coming in at number four, Zak Crawley will move up to bat at three – the 22-year-old keeping his place in the side on the back of an impressive 76 in the second innings last week.

England have not confirmed the rest of the team, with Stuart Broad vying to be included after the experienced paceman was left out for the first Test.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020

