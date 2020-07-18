Cricket
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Highlights: Day three of second Test at Old Trafford washed out

By Peter Thompson
Manchester, July 18: England were frustrated by rain as no play was possible on day three of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.

England vs West Indies: Archer fined for breaching bio-secure protocols to visit home

Wet weather in Manchester prevented Joe Root's side from making further inroads after reducing the Windies to 32-1 in reply to 469-9 declared on Friday.

A more positive forecast for days four and five will give England hope they can still level the series, having gone down by four wickets in the first Test in Southampton last week.

The Windies are bidding for a first series victory in England in the longest format since 1988.

Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
