England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Highlights: Day three of second Test at Old Trafford washed out

England vs West Indies: Archer fined for breaching bio-secure protocols to visit home



Wet weather in Manchester prevented Joe Root's side from making further inroads after reducing the Windies to 32-1 in reply to 469-9 declared on Friday.

A more positive forecast for days four and five will give England hope they can still level the series, having gone down by four wickets in the first Test in Southampton last week.

The Windies are bidding for a first series victory in England in the longest format since 1988.