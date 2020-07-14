England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Schedule, probable XI, live telecast, live streaming, India timing, head to head stats

1. The match venue

The second Test begins on Thursday (July 16) at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester. Similar to the Southampton Test, this match too will be played behind the closed doors.

2. Live telecast, Live streaming details

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 pm (IST) and SonyLIV will stream the match live in its platform.

3. Head-to-Head stats

England has played 81 Tests at this venue dating back to 1884 and have won 28 Tests and lost 13 Tests and rest were either drawn or abandoned. England have played the West Indies 16 times at Old Trafford. In that, England hold a slight advantage having won 6 Tests and Windies have won 5 matches. Five Tests were drawn.

4. Probable XIs

Joe Root, the first-choice skipper, who skipped the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their child will be back. Root will take over captain's mantle from Ben Stokes. England would also consider recalling veteran pacer Stuart Broad who was benched for the first Test and the move created a flutter in English cricketing circles.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jose Buttler, Dom Bess/Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad (Mark Wood), James Anderson.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.