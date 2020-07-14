Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Schedule, probable XI, live telecast, live streaming, India timing, head to head stats

By
England vs WI, 2nd Test: Schedule
England vs WI, 2nd Test: Schedule

Manchester, July 14: West Indies made a bright start to the three-match Test series against England winning the first match at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, by four wickets on Sunday. Now, the Caribbeans will be eager to wrap the series with a win in the second Test at the Old Trafford stadium here.

The West Indies are the current holders of the Wisden Trophy after beating England at home last year. Check out the match schedule, timing and live streaming details of the second Test between England and West Indies.

1. The match venue

1. The match venue

The second Test begins on Thursday (July 16) at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester. Similar to the Southampton Test, this match too will be played behind the closed doors.

2. Live telecast, Live streaming details

2. Live telecast, Live streaming details

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 pm (IST) and SonyLIV will stream the match live in its platform.

3. Head-to-Head stats

3. Head-to-Head stats

England has played 81 Tests at this venue dating back to 1884 and have won 28 Tests and lost 13 Tests and rest were either drawn or abandoned. England have played the West Indies 16 times at Old Trafford. In that, England hold a slight advantage having won 6 Tests and Windies have won 5 matches. Five Tests were drawn.

4. Probable XIs

4. Probable XIs

Joe Root, the first-choice skipper, who skipped the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their child will be back. Root will take over captain's mantle from Ben Stokes. England would also consider recalling veteran pacer Stuart Broad who was benched for the first Test and the move created a flutter in English cricketing circles.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jose Buttler, Dom Bess/Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad (Mark Wood), James Anderson.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue