Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Umpires disinfect ball after Dom Sibley accidentally uses saliva!

By Pti

Manchester, July 19: The ICC's new guidelines were put into practice on Sunday after England's Dom Sibley inadvertently used saliva on the ball, prompting the on-field umpires to disinfect the red cherry during the second Test against West Indies here.

This is the first time that umpires intervened for sanitising the ball during an international cricket match since the new COVID-19 guidelines were announced by the ICC.

The incident happened just before lunch on the fourth day of the match at the Old Trafford.

Before the start of the 42nd over of the visitors' first innings, umpire Michael Gough was seen rubbing a tissue on both sides of the ball to disinfect it. The home team brought the matter to the notice of the umpires as soon as Sibley himself admitted to accidentally using saliva on the ball.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee, chaired by Indian spin legend Anil Kumble, had earlier recommended banning the usage of saliva to polish the ball in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ICC's revised playing conditions, which is being played in a biosecure environment due to the pandemic, only sweat may be used to shine the ball as saliva is considered a potential carrier of the virus.

According to the new rules, the bowling team will get a warning if saliva is used either inadvertently or deliberately to shine the ball. The team will be handed a five-run penalty after two warnings. West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after their fine win at Southampton.

More ICC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: PMA 2 - 0 SAM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 21:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue