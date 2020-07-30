Eoin Morgan says IPL 2019 played key role in World Cup success

Morgan said he pushed chairman of England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Committee, Andrew Strauss to take the decision because he felt the pressure associated with a world event can only be matched by the cash-rich IPL.

"Playing in IPL was part of Strauss's plan. I pushed him to make that call because in international bilateral series, it's so difficult to replicate the pressure that's there in Champions Trophy or the World Cup," Morgan told Harsha Bhogle on 'Cricbuzz in Conversation'.

"He asked me what's different? One, you play as an overseas player so there's huge expectations. If you play in IPL, there's different pressure and different expectation. Sometimes you can't get away with it and you have to find a way to deal with it."

Morgan: Cricket World Cup glory will help spur England on

England won their maiden World Cup title at home turf last year, beating New Zealand on boundary count rule in a dramatic final at the iconic Lord's.

Morgan said IPL helps players come out of their comfort zone.

"It takes you out of your comfort zone. It is completely beneficial to play in IPL. That was a big mindset shift for us. And I hope Indian cricket is alright with us because we are using it as a vehicle to try and grow players," he said.