Ex CSK and Sri Lanka star among three cricketers earning a living as bus drivers in Australia

As per reports, Randiv is joined by his compatriot Chinthaka Jayasinghe and former Zimbabwean international cricketer Waddington Mwayenga, who are also working as a bus drivers in Melbourne, Australia.

The report further states that all three former cricketers work for Transdev, a company which employs more than 1,200 employees and offers transport services to the people residing in the city.

The 36-year-old Randiv has played in 12 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 7 T20Is. He took 43 wickets including a five-wicket haul in Tests, 36 wickets including a five-wicket haul in ODIs, and 7 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

During his 2-season stint with CSK in the IPL, Randiv picked 6 wickets in 8 games. He won the IPL in 2011 with the franchise and spent one more season in 2012 before being released.

Randiv, who was a part of Sri Lanka's playing eleven in the 2011 World Cup final, continues to play cricket for Dandenong Cricket Club at district level and was also called up by Cricket Australia as a net bowler to assist the Australian batters against spin before the Border-Gavaskar series 2020-21.

Randiv's compatriot all-rounder Jayasinghe, on the other hand, represented Sri Lanka in 5 T20 matches. The 42-year-old made his international debut against India in 2009 and was also part of the T20 World Cup squad in 2010.

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Mwayenga has only played 1 Test and 1 ODI. In his Test debut against India in 2005, he scored 14 not out batting at number ten and also took the wicket of then captain Sourav Ganguly. The 38-year-old has also picked 1 wicket in ODIs.

All the three former international cricketers, who are working as bus drivers, continue to practice and hope to play in the T20 League.