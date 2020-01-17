Cricket
Explainer: Why MS Dhoni didn't get BCCI contract, his future plans and IPL stint

Mumbai, January 17: The whole of cricketing fandom has been shaken when MS Dhoni did not figure in the Central Contract list of BCCI which was released on Thursday (January 16). Speculations were rife on the future of Dhoni since he has not played international cricket for six months and his name was missing from the contract list.

Hashtags such as #ThankyouDhoni and #MSDhoni began to trend in no time on social media platforms. So have we seen the last Dhoni, who as already retired from Test cricket, in the blue jersey too?

As per a report in ToI, the primary reason for Dhoni missing out on a BCCI Central Contract was him not playing the top-flight cricket for six months. His last competitive match for India was the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand in July. Since then the former Indian skipper is on a break from international cricket and missed series against West Indies (away and home), South Africa (home), Bangladesh (home) and Sri Lanka (home). Dhoni is also set to miss the upcoming limited over series against New Zealand. In the meantime, Dhoni served his Army regiment for a month.

Dhoni has not made any formal announcement yet. Recently, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni has done with ODIs and his future in T20Is could well depend on how he performs in the IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni could put himself in contention for a berth in the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October if he manages a roaring IPL. The team management and the national selectors have maintained the IPL is a platform to identify the possible squad for the T20 World Cup. So, you might just have to wait on Dhoni's future.

Dhoni has started training with the Jharkhand state team from Thursday and reports say that he has hit the nets with bowling machine facility. All indicates that Dhoni might not want to retire immediately and would have a go at IPL and possibly at the T20 World Cup depends on his performance in the league, scheduled to start at the end of March.

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill too have not made it to the list of contracted players. Shaw has not played for India in 2019 while Gill has played only two ODIs for India. But the BCCI officials said both the players are very much in the scheme of things.

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 11:21 [IST]
