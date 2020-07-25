Fact check: Don't fall for fake IPL 2020 schedule on social media, BCCI yet to announce time table

Brijesh had categorically stated that the full schedule of the IPL 2020 will be released only after the IPL Governing Council meeting and the BCCI will have to get clearance from the Central Government.

IPL 2020: STARS WHO ARE GOING TO RETIRE | MUST-KNOW COVID-19 PROTOCOL OF IPL 2020

But several people have jumped the gun and began to circulate IPL 2020 schedule via social media platform like Whatsapp. Since the dates of opening and final matches have already been announced, those dates matched in the fake schedule too.

But don't fall for those PDF format schedule arriving in your Whatsapp inbox with a chime. It's fake and you will have the original IPL 2020 schedule at some point next week or a few days beyond that.

The BCCI will have to wait for the clearance from the Indian Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and Health Ministry advisories before making the IPL 2020 schedule public.

It is also not clear that whether the match will be held behind the closed doors or not considering the unabated surge of Covid 19 pandemic. The BCCI, which will be sending its own Standard Operating Procedure to the UAE government, will have to consult the UAE authorities for that and at this stage it looks like a behind the doors event.

Brijesh had said the upcoming IPL will be a 51-day affair in all likelihood and that means we could expect more double headers than in the previous editions. It is yet to be confirmed but the first IPL 2020 match of the day could begin on 3.30 PM IST and the night match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

However, the Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the event, is yet to give a nod for the timing. They could be eyeing that prime 8 PM slot.