Finch doubtful for Australia opener

Melbourne, September 14: Aaron Finch is a doubt for Australia's opening one-day international with India on Sunday after leaving training on Thursday with a calf problem.

The opener has been nursing the injury – which he sustained playing in England with Surrey – in recent weeks and was left out of his country's warm-up game on Tuesday as a precaution.

Finch was still able to train earlier in the week, but he could be forced to miss this weekend's clash in Chennai after pulling up in practice.

During the team's warm-up at the Chepauk Stadium the 30-year-old aggravated his right calf and sat out the rest of the session with his muscle on ice, Cricket Australia reported.

With only three days until the first ODI Finch may not be risked, meaning Australia could turn to Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright at the top of the order.

Source: OPTA