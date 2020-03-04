Cricket
Fit-again Hardik Pandya smashes 105 off 39 balls in DY Patil T20 Cup

By Pti
Hardik Pandya slammed eight fours and 10 sixes during his 39-balls knock of 109
Navi Mumbai, March 4: On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai.

Hardik, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Mumbai Indians' Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago. He will be keen to play the IPL 2020.

The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank''s 174-7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their quarter-final place.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
