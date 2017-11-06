Five cricketers who left their mark in other sports

Bengaluru, November 6: They can't be called particularly gifted, as they are restless when it comes to hard work. Moreover, to take themselves to another level, they thrive like no other adversaries and they certainly make their mark wherever they go. Here are five famous cricketers, who not only made their mark in cricket but proved dominant in others sports as well. The list goes as below.

#5. Suzie Bates:

Suzannah Wilson Bates is one of the well-noted players in international women's cricket. Bates is a New Zealand cricketer, who already has made a number of records in the same field and in 2013 she was declared ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. The interesting fact is, she also represented New Zealand in Women's basketball during the 2008 Summer Olympics and then she decided to quit basketball right after that year to dedicate herself to cricket.

#4. Ellyse Perry:

Ellyse Alexandra Perry, an Australian sportswoman, famously know to making her debut for both the Australian cricket, as well as the Australian women's national soccer team at the age of 16. She participated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2011 and also attained the crown of winning the ICC Women’s World Cup and the World T20 twice.

#3. Johnny Douglas:

John William Henry Tyler Douglas, having that long name, this English cricketer captained the county from 1911 to 1928, a straight 17 long years. What no one can ignore about him is the fact that he represented England for middleweight boxing in Olympics 1908, where he beat Reginald Baker in the final to win an Olympic gold. It is also noteworthy to mention, in the Olympics 1908 Official Report, the fight was announced “best boxing of the day”.

#2. Sir Ian Botham:

Sir Ian Terence Botham is an iconic English Cricketer, who played 102 Tests and 116 ODIs; in which he added many unforgettable memories for the audience, leading his team towards victory, even in uncertain conditions of the match. But he didn't stop there. He went to play professional football where he made 11 appearances as a central defender for Yeovil Town and Scunthorpe United from the year 1978 to 1985.

#1. Vic Richardson:

The Australian Cricketer Victor York Richardson was a tremendous preeminent Australian sportsman of the 1920s and 1930s. He is the person who captained the Australian cricket team and the South Australian rules football team. He is the person who won South Australian tennis title and prestigious Magarey Medal in Australian Rules Football. He is someone, who served South Australia in golf and basketball and swimming. Having these many personalities in one body, Vic Richardson, can truly be called a legend.