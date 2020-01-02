Five young Indian cricketers who can be successors of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni in new decade

1. Prithvi Shaw

Shaw is a brightly talented opener from the Mumbai school. The 20-year-old has played two Tests for India cracking a hundred and a fifty. He was banned for a few months for a dope offence but came back strongly in this domestic season. An attacking batsman, Shaw could be featuring in India's scheme of things very soon.

2. Shubman Gill

The right-handed top-order batsman has made his India debut and played two ODIs but his best is yet to come. A flexible mindset to bat anywhere in the top-order might open the doors sooner than later for Gill. The 20-year-old Punjab lad is churning out consistent efforts for India A and his state side and it is just a matter of time Gill made his class felt in the international stage as well. Even skipper Virat Kohli had left impressed by the skills of Gill.

3. Rishabh Pant

At 22, Pant has already played 11 Tests, 15 ODIs and 26 T20Is and the brightest moment yet was his Test hundreds against England and Australia away from home. Few young cricketers have faced as much criticism as Pant for his carefree batting and wicketkeeping, a skill that still is getting developed. But the talent is unmistakable and the Delhi lad are certain to scale a few peaks in the coming decade.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

At 26, Bumrah has already been counted as the best in the world and his numbers too suggest that. From 12 Tests, the pacer has taken 62 wickets and from 58 ODIs 103 wickets have arrived while he has taken 51 wickets from 42 T20Is at a stunning economy of 6.71, among the best in the world. He has been out for a couple of months due to a back injury but will make his return to top-flight cricket in the home T20I series against Australia. India will be banking on him high to sustain the charge in the new decade.

5. Shreyas Iyer

The 25-year-old Mumbai batsman has so far played 12 ODIs and 14 T20Is and looked to have sealed the No 4 slot for the time being. He had played a couple of match-winning innings against the West Indies in an away series. Even Kohli has lavished praise on Shreyas and he could be eager to get his chances in Test cricket and for a batsman who averages more than 52 in domestic cricket, the doors should open in the near future. Shreyas certainly will play a huge role for India in this decade.