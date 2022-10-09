Followed my heart! Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela after actress lands in Australia

Rautela has been seen cheering on the Indian team on several occasions, but both the actress and Pant neither denied nor accepted the rumours. Later on, Pant brushed aside all speculations and even blocked the actress on social media.

But once again the rumour mills were doing the rounds. A couple of days after the Indian cricket landed in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Rautela also touched down in Australia.

Netizens went on a frenzy as Rautela took to social media and shared a couple of pictures. As the actress touched down in Australia, she shared a few snaps and wrote, "Meanwhile, in Australia.. & so the adventure begins."

In another post, Rautela posted a picture and wrote, "followed by ♥️, and it led me to Australia."

The post sent social media users on a frenzy as the internet was flooded with memes. Many accused Rautela of stalking the Indian cricketer.

Gearing up for the T20 World Cup, India is set to play four warm-up matches, starting with a match against Western Australia on Monday (Oct. 10). India will play their warm-up matches in Perth and Brisbane.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will open their T20 World Cup campaign in a high-voltage clash in Melbourne, against arch-rivals Pakistan. India will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their Super 12 opener on October 23.

The Men in Blue, who were hit with injury concerns, headed to Australia on the back off back-to-back home series win over Australia and South Africa. The inaugural T20 World Cup champions will look to make amends in the upcoming edition, after crashing out in the Super 12 stage in the last edition.

