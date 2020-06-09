Cricket
Former Kerala cricketer Jayamohan Thampi dead, son arrested for murder

By
Bengaluru, June 9: In a shocking incident, the Kerala Police on Tuesday (June 9) arrested Ashwin Thampi in connection with the death of former Kerala state cricketer K Jayamohan Thampi. Thampi, 64, was found dead at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

Ashwin, working as a chef in the Kerala capital, is the son of Jayamohan, who played six Ranji Trophy matches for Kerala in the early 80s. Jayamohan had retired as the Deputy General Manager of erstwhile State Bank of Travancore.

Jayamohan, a native of Alappuzha, played along with some frontline Kerala players like Ranjit Thomas etc in his playing days before taking up the banking job. However, Jayamohan continued to play in the inter-bank matches. Anitha, his wife, had passed away a couple of years earlier and police said the death of his spouse had pushed Jayamohan to despondency.

Police arrested Ashwin late on Tuesday and indicated that he has admitted to guilt and the officials said further investigation is being carried out to know more details about the incident.

The police officials said Ashwin has turned into an alcoholic and a feud with his father culminated in the murder. They said the initial investigation and the post mortem report suggested that an injury on the forehead led Jayamohan to his death.

Read more about: kerala cricket ranji trophy
Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 23:12 [IST]
