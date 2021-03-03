Former Lankan cricketer Suraj Randiv works as a bus driver

Randiv is not the only cricketer to take this up as a profession. Apart from the former Lanka off-spinner, two other international cricketers are also plying the same trade in Melbourne, Australia.

Since migrating, Zimbabwe’s Waddington Mwayenga and Randiv’s compatriot Jayasinghe have both been engaged in the same profession.

The former cricketers also play for local cricket clubs.

Randiv has played 12 Test matches for Sri Lanka, picking up 43 wickets. The spinner has represented Lanka in 31 ODIs and 7 T20Is as well. The former cricketer has also played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to 9 News, Randiv revealed that he helped the Australian national team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series was won by the visiting India side 2-1.