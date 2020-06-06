Cricket
Former Pakistan batsman Taufeeq Umar recovers from Covid 19

By
Karachi, June 6: Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has recovered from COVID-19 and has advised people to take the virus seriously and build up their immune systems. Umar, who is also a member of the national junior selection committee, contracted the virus two weeks ago and isolated himself at his home.

Umar said he had made a full recovery from the virus and his test has come negative. "I would urge everyone to take care of themselves and take this Covid-19 seriously. Social distancing and safety measures are a must for everyone," he said.

Umar, 38, who appeared in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, said people should not panic if they contract the virus. "I isolated myself in a room for two weeks away from the children and elderly people in my family. I would say people should not be alarmed if they test positive. I would advise them to work on building up their immune system, he said.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the coronavirus with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this week. Riaz Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died at his home and was buried in haste by his family.

Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, had died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:03 [IST]
