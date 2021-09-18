Franchises name replacements for remainder of IPL 2021

DC have brought in Ben Dwarshuis to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Left-arm pacer Dwarshuis, from Australia has thus far played 82 T20s and has 100 wickets to his name. The franchise has also named left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as replacement for M Siddharth. Khejroliya has represented Mumbai Indians & Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

Mumbai Indians have named Gujarat's left-arm medium pacer Roosh Kalaria to their squad in place of Mohsin Khan. Kalaria has thus far played 54 First-Class matches, 46 List A games and 31 T20s picking a total of 271 wickets.

Punjab Kings who had already named Adil Rashid & Nathan Ellis as replacement players for Jhye Richardson & Riley Meredith have added one more player to the list. With Dawid Malan unavailable, South Africa's Aiden Markram will replace him in the squad.

Rajasthan Royals have added the West Indian duo of Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis to the squad. They will replace Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Thomas, a right-arm pacer, has played 17 T20Is and represented RR in the past. Lewis, a left-handed batsman, has played 45 T20Is, scoring 1318 runs at a strike-rate of 158.03. He also has 2 hundreds and 9 fifties to his name. RR had earlier named Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips in the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have picked Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep to replace injured Washington Sundar. Akash Deep has thus far played 9 First-Class matches, 11 List A games and 15 T20s and has 73 wickets against his name. RCB had earlier made four replacements to their squad, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton and Tim David for Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Finn Allen respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought Sherfane Rutherford on board as a replacement for England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. The West Indian, who has played 7 IPL games, had earlier been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Injured / Replaced Player Team Replacement Player M Siddharth DC Kulwant Khejroliya Chris Woakes DC Ben Dwarshuis Mohsin Khan MI Roosh Kalaria Riley Meredith PBKS Nathan Ellis Jhye Richardson PBKS Adil Rashid Dawid Malan PBKS Aiden Markram Andrew Tye RR Tabraiz Shamsi Jofra Archer RR Glenn Phillips Ben Stokes RR Oshane Thomas Jos Buttler RR Evin Lewis Adam Zampa RCB Wanindu Hasaranga Daniel Sams RCB Dushmantha Chameera Kane Richardson RCB George Garton Finn Allen RCB Tim David Washington Sundar RCB Akash Deep Jonny Bairstow SRH Sherfane Rutherford

Source: IPL Media