Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Franchises name replacements for remainder of IPL 2021

By
Rajasthan Royals have added Evin Lewis to their squad
Rajasthan Royals have added Evin Lewis to their squad

Bengaluru, Sept. 18: Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) & Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) named more replacements for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sunday (Sept 19).

DC have brought in Ben Dwarshuis to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Left-arm pacer Dwarshuis, from Australia has thus far played 82 T20s and has 100 wickets to his name. The franchise has also named left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as replacement for M Siddharth. Khejroliya has represented Mumbai Indians & Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

Mumbai Indians have named Gujarat's left-arm medium pacer Roosh Kalaria to their squad in place of Mohsin Khan. Kalaria has thus far played 54 First-Class matches, 46 List A games and 31 T20s picking a total of 271 wickets.

Punjab Kings who had already named Adil Rashid & Nathan Ellis as replacement players for Jhye Richardson & Riley Meredith have added one more player to the list. With Dawid Malan unavailable, South Africa's Aiden Markram will replace him in the squad.

Rajasthan Royals have added the West Indian duo of Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis to the squad. They will replace Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Thomas, a right-arm pacer, has played 17 T20Is and represented RR in the past. Lewis, a left-handed batsman, has played 45 T20Is, scoring 1318 runs at a strike-rate of 158.03. He also has 2 hundreds and 9 fifties to his name. RR had earlier named Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips in the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have picked Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep to replace injured Washington Sundar. Akash Deep has thus far played 9 First-Class matches, 11 List A games and 15 T20s and has 73 wickets against his name. RCB had earlier made four replacements to their squad, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton and Tim David for Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Finn Allen respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought Sherfane Rutherford on board as a replacement for England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. The West Indian, who has played 7 IPL games, had earlier been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Injured / Replaced Player Team Replacement Player
M Siddharth DC Kulwant Khejroliya
Chris Woakes DC Ben Dwarshuis
Mohsin Khan MI Roosh Kalaria
Riley Meredith PBKS Nathan Ellis
Jhye Richardson PBKS Adil Rashid
Dawid Malan PBKS Aiden Markram
Andrew Tye RR Tabraiz Shamsi
Jofra Archer RR Glenn Phillips
Ben Stokes RR Oshane Thomas
Jos Buttler RR Evin Lewis
Adam Zampa RCB Wanindu Hasaranga
Daniel Sams RCB Dushmantha Chameera
Kane Richardson RCB George Garton
Finn Allen RCB Tim David
Washington Sundar RCB Akash Deep
Jonny Bairstow SRH Sherfane Rutherford

Source: IPL Media

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 30 September 19 2021, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 17:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments